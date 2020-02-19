|
|
David Brandt Anderson
1942 - 2019
David Brandt Anderson of Arlington, Texas passed into eternal life on August 21, 2019. Born March 6, 1942 in Ewan, Washington to Hillford Brandt and Itha Fern Judd Anderson.
Preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Loveless Nielson Hayes Anderson. Survived by his daughter, Debra S. Smith (husband Mike) of Waxahachie, Texas; siblings Penny Garrison, Sharma Shields and Andy Anderson of Washington state; two grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Interment Friday February 21st at 10:00 a.m., Larkin Sunset Lawn Cemetery; 2350 East 1300 South; Salt Lake City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020