1/2
David Brent Peterson
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Brent Peterson
1950~2020
David Brent Peterson, age 69, passed away on September 20, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. He was born on October 4, 1950 in Lehi, Utah to Berla and Norma Peterson. He married Susie Atkinson on March 5, 1983 in the Jordan River Temple.
Dave was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He loved the outdoors, spending time with his family at the cabin, snowmobiling, fishing, and waterskiing. He worked hard his entire life and set an example to those around him, appreciating the small things in life. Dave loved to fix things that were broken and was a true craftsman. Dave loved to work with his hands and was a loyal employee for the same company for 46 years. Dave took pride in the relationship with his Heavenly Father and loved spending time in the temple.
He is survived by his wife, Susie; children, Jennie (Alex) Nicolaidis, Chad (Melissa) Peterson, Derek (Shauna) Peterson, Cara (Jay) Anderton, Jason (Lisbeth) Short, Jody (Ryan) Burke, and Traci (Chris) Welch; 20 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son, Brett; parents, Berl and Norma Peterson; in-laws, Maren and Lavon Atkinson; and brother in-law, Butch Medford.
A public viewing will be held Monday, September 28 from 6-8 PM at Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary (10055 S. State Street, Sandy). Private family services will be held Tuesday, September 29 at 12:00 PM at the Mount Jordan 7th Ward (235 E. 9800 S, Sandy), with a one hour viewing prior. Interment will take place at the Lehi City Cemetery. Services will be live streamed via Zoom. Instructions to join may be found online at www.memorialutah.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Mount Jordan 7th Ward
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Service
12:00 PM
Mount Jordan 7th Ward
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
(801) 566-1249
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 25, 2020
Dave, You were always going full speed ahead no mater if it was snow mobiling, fishing with your down riggers and working on the cabin. I lost a true great friend!!!!
Scott & Kathy Mower
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved