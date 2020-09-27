David Brent Peterson
1950~2020
David Brent Peterson, age 69, passed away on September 20, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. He was born on October 4, 1950 in Lehi, Utah to Berla and Norma Peterson. He married Susie Atkinson on March 5, 1983 in the Jordan River Temple.
Dave was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He loved the outdoors, spending time with his family at the cabin, snowmobiling, fishing, and waterskiing. He worked hard his entire life and set an example to those around him, appreciating the small things in life. Dave loved to fix things that were broken and was a true craftsman. Dave loved to work with his hands and was a loyal employee for the same company for 46 years. Dave took pride in the relationship with his Heavenly Father and loved spending time in the temple.
He is survived by his wife, Susie; children, Jennie (Alex) Nicolaidis, Chad (Melissa) Peterson, Derek (Shauna) Peterson, Cara (Jay) Anderton, Jason (Lisbeth) Short, Jody (Ryan) Burke, and Traci (Chris) Welch; 20 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son, Brett; parents, Berl and Norma Peterson; in-laws, Maren and Lavon Atkinson; and brother in-law, Butch Medford.
A public viewing will be held Monday, September 28 from 6-8 PM at Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary (10055 S. State Street, Sandy). Private family services will be held Tuesday, September 29 at 12:00 PM at the Mount Jordan 7th Ward (235 E. 9800 S, Sandy), with a one hour viewing prior. Interment will take place at the Lehi City Cemetery. Services will be live streamed via Zoom. Instructions to join may be found online at www.memorialutah.com
