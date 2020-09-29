David Bruce
Haight, Jr.
1932 ~ 2020
David Bruce Haight, Jr. passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020, in Menlo Park, California. Born August 20, 1932, in Salt Lake City to David Bruce and Ruby Olson Haight, Bruce was raised along with his two younger siblings, Robert Haight and Karen Huntsman, in Palo Alto, California.
Bruce attended the University of Utah where he joined the Sigma Chi Fraternity and met dear, life-long friends. After two years, he transferred to Stanford University where he earned a degree in Political Science. He then attended the Navy Supply Corps School and later served as an officer at Rough and Ready Island in Stockton, California. Following his military service, Bruce returned to Stanford and obtained his MBA.
In 1957, he married Angela Bowen, a fellow Stanford student, in the Salt Lake Temple. They moved to San Francisco and then to Washington, DC. In 1960, Bruce joined his father and brother at the Palo Alto Hardware Company. Later, Bruce changed careers to focus on commercial real estate and spent the remainder of his career as a broker and investor.
He was deeply involved in community life. He was an active father who pitched neighborhood whiffle ball games, coached Little League teams, and attended countless events as a proud parent/grandparent.
Bruce had a deep love of family and was proud of his heritage. He believed in the old-fashioned concepts of integrity, practicality and simplicity. He was proud of the fact he never used email, only drove used Chevys and Buicks, and particularly enjoyed movies made before 1960.
He was a 60-year member of the Menlo Park Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and from 1994-1999, he served as bishop of the congregation that he loved.
Bruce was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Angela. Survivors include his siblings; children: David (Jenny) Haight, Wendy (Eric) Kuhnen, Dana (Kyle) Cattani, Susan (Brett) Pinegar, Nancy (Verl Allen) Haight, Jon (Veronica) Haight, 23 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be at 1320 Wasatch Drive, Salt Lake City, on Friday, October 2, at 11:00 AM. The family requests COVID-19 protocol be observed. For additional information, please see larkincares.com
.
Bruce will be buried beside Angela in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.