Viewing
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
South Relief Society room
1155 North 1200 West
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
South Chapel
1155 North 1200 West
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Vine Bluff Cemetery
Turn East off of Main Street [SR-28] onto 1250 North. Go to 400 East and turn South [right] to find the cemetery entrance ahead on the left.
Nephi, UT
View Map
David C. Bettridge
1927 ~ 2019
David Carnell Bettridge, 92, passed away in his home on the evening of December 23, 2019 after battling cancer. He was born on June 8, 1927 as the first child to David Henry and Golda Brown Bettridge.
David married Alta Priscilla Bird on June 23, 1960 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He loved his family, the church and his country. He was a generous and caring person. He served his family and others. In 1958, he was a Scout Master. At various times, he also served in the Sunday School, Elders Quorum, Bishopric and as a Branch Clerk. He was in boot camp when World War II ended. He was recalled to active duty when the Korean War started and served in the US Navy; becoming a plank member of the USS DE-667 Wiseman when it was reactivated and converted for use as an Electric Power Supply Ship. He worked at Hill Air Force Base for many years and retired from there in September 1985.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Goldie, and his sister, Janeal Jean Bettridge. He is survived by his wife, Alta, daughter, Patti (Kevin) and two granddaughters, Annalyse and Breanne. The family is appreciative of hospice staff services that were provided to him the last two weeks of his life.
The viewing will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1155 North 1200 West in Salt Lake City in the South Relief Society room from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.; followed by funeral services in the South Chapel at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will be at 3:00 p.m. in the Vine Bluff Cemetery in Nephi, Utah. (Turn East off of Main Street [SR-28] onto 1250 North. Go to 400 East and turn South [right] to find the cemetery entrance ahead on the left.) www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
