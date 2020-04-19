|
December 22, 1933 ~ April 15, 2020
David Charles Waterman, age 86, died April 15, 2020 after suffering for years with asthma induced COPD and recently a heart attack. He was born in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 22, 1933 to Dorothy Elizabeth Nichols Waterman and Wight Holmes Waterman, the second of three children: Charlotte, David and Dorothy (aka Dot, Bobbie).
Dave's parents divorced and Dorothy and the kids moved back to Salt Lake City, Utah to live near her parents. He went to Hawthorne Elementary and graduated from South High School.
Dave met the love of his life dragging State when he saw Carma LaRene Harper and pointed at her in another car and told one of his friends, "That's the one I want." They fell in love and were married in the temple on July 31, 1954. Together they had five children: Brent, Chris, Sandra, Susie, and Jay. They lived in Murray, Utah, where Dave and Carma were active in their church and Dave served many positions including Bishop of the Murray 15th Ward.
Dave began work at the phone company as a janitor when he was in high school and retired at age 50 as a PBX repairman. He still had lots of energy so he worked at various jobs until age 77, at which time he retired to care for his loving wife, Carma.
Dave loved chocolate ice cream and ate it as a snack, an appetizer, and sometimes a meal replacement. He loved to eat out and delighted in taking his children and grandchildren out for a good steak. He loved a good laugh and we often thought he literally might die laughing.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carma and his sister Charlotte. Survived by his sister, Dorothy (Kevin); children, Brent (Mary), Chris (Caryn); Sandra (Danny); Susie (Mark); and Jay (Trish); 12 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
In accordance with social distancing due to coronavirus, there will be no service held at this time but please post comments about Dave on the website. A graveside service will be held at on Carma's birthday, July 4, at the Calls Fort Cemetery in Honeyville if groups are able to gather safely at that time.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020