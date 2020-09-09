Our beloved father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home in Washington, UT on September 6, 2020. He was born on March 4, 1931 in Salt Lake City to David Russell and Genevieve Nuttall Creer, where Clare enjoyed a wonderful childhood and life. Clare attended Hamilton Elementary, Roosevelt Junior High, East High and the U of U. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Killeen Texas and played Semi Pro Baseball for Sandia Base for 4 years. Clare married Maurine Williams Selander Creer on December 1, 1961. Clare had many careers before finally retiring from Hill Air Force Base in Layton, UT. Clare always looked forward to going hunting with his father and brothers. Clare loved to go golfing with his friends and family, referee church and High school basketball games. Later in life Clare enjoyed playing in the Huntsman Senior Games in St. George with his baseball buddies.
He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Dad was a positive, friendly, and fun man and moved with a purpose. He always had things to do, places to go, and people to meet. We will all miss him dearly, we love you dad.
Clare is survived by his wife Maurine and his 5 children: Susan Lawrence, Mark Selander, Sylvia (Steve) Ginter, Chimane Creer, Sally Wells, Cher (John) Prows, 8 Grandchildren, and 12 Great Grandchildren, his sister Jeanine Larson Phoenix, AZ. Clare is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Gary Creer and Ralph Creer.
The family would like to thank Dr. Roy and all the ladies at Dixie Dialysis, Senior Helpers for helping dad to his appointments, Jasmine Reid - NP and the Intermountain Hospice team.
Viewing will be held Friday September 11, 2020 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, UT and Saturday morning from 9:45 - 10:30am. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am at the Bountiful Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
. Covid-19 precautions will be followed.