David Dwain Nelson
1949-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-David Nelson passed away peacefully on March 29. David lived a life of adventure and accomplishments. He earned a BS and MS from the University of Utah and a PhD from the University of Southern Philippines. He traveled the world as an expert in global environmental and health and safety management and worked to improve the environmental and working conditions for many people. He enjoyed many sports including karate, skiing, scuba diving, ice climbing, rock climbing, and cycling.
David is survived by his mother, Connie Nelson; brother Gary (Louise) Nelson; sisters Cathy (Brad) Nordgren and Janet (Jim) Howell; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Nelson, his sister, Diana Nelson, and his brother Craig Nelson.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 13 at 11:00 am at the Fortuna LDS chapel: 4407 S Fortuna Way, Salt Lake City with a reception at 10:15 am.
For a full obituary and to share condolences, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019