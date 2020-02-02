|
David Eardley West
1932 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-David Eardley West died peacefully in his home in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 31, 2020. He was born February 1, 1932, son of David Arnold West and Ruthella Eardley West. David married his college sweetheart, Dixie Clay. David had a long and distinguished legal career spanning more than 50 years. David was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His greatest joy was his large and loving family.
David is survived by his wife Dixie, his children David C. (Holly), Arnold (Jennifer), Janice Karren (Wade), Barbara Jessee (Ron), and John (Lisa), his sister Wanda Badger, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday February 8 at the Monument Park Stake Center (1320 S Wasatch Drive). Viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 pm at Larkin Sunset Lawn (2350 E 1300 S) and Sat. from 10:30-11:45 am prior to services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2020