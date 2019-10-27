Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
David Edward Lindquist


1940 - 2019
David Edward Lindquist Obituary
David E. Lindquist
1940 - 2019
David Edward Lindquist passed away on October 21, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born on November 14, 1940 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is survived by his son Jeffrey David (Mindy) Lindquist, son in law Brian DeTemple, two granddaughters Alexis and Candice DeTemple. He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Gwendolyn Davies Lindquist, and daughter DeLynne Lindquist DeTemple.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 30th from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building. David will be laid to rest with his wife at Larkin Sunset Lawn in a private ceremony. Read extended obituary, view tribute slideshow and share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
The family would like to thank all the caregivers throughout the years.
He will be greatly missed!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
