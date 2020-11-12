1/1
David Fernelius Parrish
1925 - 2020
David Fernelius Parrish, born January 8, 1925 in Trout Creek, Utah, passed away from causes incident to age on November 8, 2020. He died at home, in the only house he had ever called "home," and was with family at the time.
Funeral services are limited by the Covid restrictions. There will be a graveside dedication at 12:00 on Friday, November 13 at the Centerville Cemetery. If attendance is not possible, we would love to hear your memories or thoughts about David's life and influence in the Guestbook attached here. In lieu of flowers, and in David's honor, please do a kind act for another or sing a song to yourself while you are working.
If you are unable to attend, please join us online as Graveside services will be live streamed Friday, November 13, 2020, at 12:00 pm on the Russon Brothers Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/russonbrothersmortuary Please read his full obituary at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Centerville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON BROTHERS SALT LAKE MORTUARY
255 South 200 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 328-8846
November 11, 2020
David and Venita, and their family hold a special place in our hearts. He quietly went about doing service by pruning our grapes and apple trees. He came unannounced with ladder and tools to help us. His example of faith to God and country were inspiring. We send our love to his wonderful family.
Grover & Patty Marsh
