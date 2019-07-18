|
|
David Ray Fitton
In Loving Memory
South Salt Lake, UT-David Ray Fitton, our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away Sunday July 14, 2019.
Dave was born April 27, 1952 to William and Mable Brierley Fitton, who immigrated to the US in 1950 with their two small children. Following their immigration to Tooele, Utah, Dave was their first child who was born in the US; two more children followed. Dave graduated from Granger High School in 1970. He married Maxine in 1973 and together they raised 5 children in Sandy, Utah. Dave and Maxine were later divorced.
Dave is survived by his children: Rachelle, Sarah, Colin (Emilly), Karli & Alec (Becca); grandchildren Stephen, Dallin, Olivia, Logan and Owen; brothers: John Stuart (Susan), Phil (Eveline), Keith (Marie); sister: Heather (Richard), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday July 20, 2019, 11 AM, with a viewing two hours prior at the LDS Haven Ward Chapel - 2280 South 300 East, South Salt Lake, Utah. Interment at Memorial Redwood Cemetery 6500 S Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 18 to July 19, 2019