David G. Buck
April 9, 1950 ~ April 9, 2020
In 1971 when David was 21, he had an automobile accident that caused a traumatic brain injury. He had to live with the results of that injury for the next 49 years, he devoted himself to working with the people with mental health disabilities.
To the Veterans Memorial Hospital, David gives thanks for the excellent care for these last 49 years. He was proud to have served in the Navy Seabees in Vietnam and here at home. He was the author of an autobiography titled "My Elusive Butterfly."
David was proud to serve as usher at Christ Methodist Church. We thank the people for their love and understanding. Many thanks to the Coventry Care Center. They helped to make his last few months okay.
Special thank you to Amber, Martha and Michelle. He felt their love and how they appreciated his sense of humor. The food was good also. He was dearly loved by his wife Joyce and her three boys. His children from his first marriage are Tausha St. Julien (Mike), Damien Lane Buck (Maria), Mandee Lacy Lozeau (Carl) and David Landus (Michelle).
His last happy thoughts were, he was finally at peace. Also he was going to see his favorite brother, Daniel. He always said, "He isn't heavy, He's My Brother."
Services will be held at a later date. Interment: Utah Veterans Memorial Park.
