David George Strand
1945 - 2020
David (Doobie) George Strand, 74, died peacefully surrounded by family on August 20, 2020. Born September 17, 1945 to George John Strand and Leona Allen Strand in Murray, Utah. Dave grew up in Magna, Bingham, and Copperton graduating from Cyprus High School in 1963, marrying his high school sweetheart Paula Jane Scoffield Strand on March 28, 1963. Together they had two amazing sons, David Scott Strand and Jerrad Allen Strand. They later divorced, and Dave married Sunny Vance-Lauritzen in Italy in 2006.
Dave was a loving father, grandfather, husband, and friend to many. He knew every 7/11 clerk and Smith's cashier by name. He would remember every patient's story and was so happy every time he ran into anyone he knew to hear all about what was new in their life.
He was proud of where he came from, reveling in sharing stories with his family about working at Kennecott Copper Mine and the many people he grew up with from Bingham, Magna, and Copperton. He attended Southern Utah University on a basketball scholarship and graduated in the first Physical Therapy class from the University of Utah in June 1971.
After graduation Dave worked hard to build his career working in Stockton California at the county hospital and at LDS Hospital in SLC Utah before starting his own practice at Alta View Hospital. He filled his time with both fun and work, as he worked at Snowbird he was able to ski to his heart's content and when he was the Sport Medicine Trainer for Alta High School he was able to stay close to his love of sports. Beyond his love for skiing and sports, Dave was an avid golfer. Along with the Black Friday Club, he travelled all over the world golfing in incredible locations, among his favorites were Saint Andrews, Pebble Beach and Cabo.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, son Scott, and his sister Sharon McDowell. He is survived by his wife Sunny, son Jerrad, his grandchildren Taylor and Haley, and his stepson J. D. Lauritzen.
Services will be held September 3, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd., (10600 S.), Sandy. From 10:00 am to 10:50 am we will gather for a short visitation with family. We are only allowed 50 people during this time, please email jerradstrand@gmail.com to reserve a time. Beginning at 11:00 am we will have a graveside service and we welcome you attending, please make sure to bring an umbrella for shade. Due to COVID restrictions and wanting to keep everyone safe, we understand that not everyone will be able to attend and we can find other ways to connect you with family. Please know that Dave would have been beside himself if someone got sick, please be respectful and wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.larkincares.com
.