McKoon Funeral Home
38 Jackson Street
Newnan, GA 30263
(770) 253-4580
David Gerald Felger


1937 - 2020
David Gerald Felger Obituary
David Gerald Felger
Aug 2, 1937 - Jan 15, 2020
Dave Felger died peacefully at home on Jan. 15, 2020 in Newnan, Georgia after a long battle with ALS. He was 82. Dave was born in Youngstown, Ohio and after graduating from Springfield High School, he met the love of his life, Patty Gubany. They settled in Bountiful, Utah where they were long-time residents. After retiring from the petroleum industry after thirty years,
they moved to Newnan, Georgia.
He is survived by his wife, Pat, of sixty-two years, his five daughters (Dana, Lee, Amy, Muffie, and Nettie) his seven grandchildren (Josh, Nick, Emily, Erika, Hayden, Garrett, and Gabby), his great-granddaughter, Norah, and his brother Robert.
The family will hold a private celebration of life. Funeral arrangements by McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory, Newnan Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dave Felger to:
ALS Association Georgia Chapter
5881 Glenridge Drive,Suite 200
Atlanta, Georgia 30328
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020
Remember
