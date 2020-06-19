1959 ~ 2020

David passed away May 30th following a major stroke.

David was born Aug 6 1959 to Larry and Cheryl lth, He was later adopted by Lynn F. Hardy. He married Jan Godfrey and had 2 sons, Jeremy and Joshua Hardy. Later divorced. Then married Sandra Kruse and had Daniel Hardy. Later divorced. He graduated from Granite High and then went to Dixie Collage. He worked for National Semiconductor then as a parts counter/driver. He loved to ride Motorcycles, The Freedom of the open road.

David is survived by his Mother, Cheryl Fivas, His Sons Jeremy and Daniel Hardy. Brother Mark (Cindy) lth, Sister Karen lth. Stepbrother Lynn (Jen) Hardy, Stepsisters Sherri (John) Waters, Gina {Bruce} Milgate. And many Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, Nephews, and a Great Great Nephew, Preceded in death by Larry lth, Adoptive Father Lynn F. Hardy, Son Joshua, Stepbrothers Mike And Tony Hardy- David will be missed by those that knew him, He had a big heart and always made sure that others had what they needed, Even if he went without.

There will be a Celebration of Life June 28th at the pavilion at 400 S Main in Kamas 2-4pm.



