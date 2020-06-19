David Gerald Hardy
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1959 ~ 2020
David passed away May 30th following a major stroke.
David was born Aug 6 1959 to Larry and Cheryl lth, He was later adopted by Lynn F. Hardy. He married Jan Godfrey and had 2 sons, Jeremy and Joshua Hardy. Later divorced. Then married Sandra Kruse and had Daniel Hardy. Later divorced. He graduated from Granite High and then went to Dixie Collage. He worked for National Semiconductor then as a parts counter/driver. He loved to ride Motorcycles, The Freedom of the open road.
David is survived by his Mother, Cheryl Fivas, His Sons Jeremy and Daniel Hardy. Brother Mark (Cindy) lth, Sister Karen lth. Stepbrother Lynn (Jen) Hardy, Stepsisters Sherri (John) Waters, Gina {Bruce} Milgate. And many Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, Nephews, and a Great Great Nephew, Preceded in death by Larry lth, Adoptive Father Lynn F. Hardy, Son Joshua, Stepbrothers Mike And Tony Hardy- David will be missed by those that knew him, He had a big heart and always made sure that others had what they needed, Even if he went without.
There will be a Celebration of Life June 28th at the pavilion at 400 S Main in Kamas 2-4pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
the pavilion
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved