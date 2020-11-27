1/2
David Harold Barlow
1942 - 2020
Ephraim, UT-David Harold Barlow, 78, of Ephraim, UT, was called home on November 19, 2020 in Provo Utah. Born April 30, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah, he was the son of Harold and Josephine Silver Barlow. David was raised in Tooele, Utah. He served in the Utah Army National Guard. Serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Central British Mission was a highlight in David's life. David earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from Brigham Young University where he met his wife Karma Lee DeSimon. They were married December 18, 1964 in the Salt Lake City Temple. He delighted in missionary work, family genealogy, temple service, and had a strong testimony of his Savior and hoped to pass on the importance of these values to his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Karma Lee and children Karen Barlow, daughter-in-law Shelly Barlow, Michael (Laura) Barlow, Daniel Barlow, Rebecca (Adam) Young and ten grandchildren. David is preceded in death by his son Anthony "Tony" Barlow, sister Diane Caldwell, and parents Harold and Josephine Barlow.
Graveside service Saturday November 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Ephraim City Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00-11:45 at the Ephraim City Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 regulations, please follow the guidelines by wearing a mask and practice social distancing.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Ephraim City Cemetery
NOV
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Ephraim City Cemetery
