Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
4501 West 5215 South
Kearns, UT
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
4501 West 5215 South
Kearns, UT
View Map
Inurnment
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Valley View Memorial
4335 West 4100 South
View Map
David Hopkins Udy Sr.


1955 - 2019
David Hopkins Udy Sr. Obituary
David H. Udy Sr.
1955 - 2019
David Hopkins Udy Sr., age 64, passed away in the care of the wonderful University of Utah Hospital staff on October 28, 2019. On August 21, 1955, Mark & Renetta Udy lovingly welcomed their 5th child, David, into their growing family. David grew up in the Avenues where he and his 6 brothers and 1 sister had many "wild Udy adventures". In 1975, he bought his first and only home in Taylorsville, where he raised a family of his own and lived out the remainder of his days.
David was a very proud & loving father of his 4 children; David Jr., Sarah, Crystal, and Paris. His children and grandchildren were his main topic of conversation. He was always exuding love for them every time he spoke. His heart grew with love as he welcomed each of his grandchildren into the world; Ariel, Mikee, Christian, Braiden, Hailee, Joshee, and Grace. The abundance of love he had for his children and grandchildren was truly unmatched. He was their number one fan and greatest protector.
Growing up David was an active Boy Scout. His father strongly influenced his love of the outdoors and scouting. He received 21 merit badges as a boy scout. He led a service project to clean the canyons and campsites which awarded him an Eagle Scout badge. He had a lot of pride in the fact that he and each of his brothers were Eagle Scouts. As an adult, he without hesitation, opened his wallet to any scout who could recite the scout oath.
David was a cowboy through and through. His regular attire included big cowboy hats, cowboy boots, and duster coats. He loved to go hunting & fishing with his dad, brothers, son, nephews, and friends. He enjoyed horseback riding, pheasant hunting, and causing a little mischief with his best friend, Alberto. He was an avid Utah Jazz and Denver Broncos fan. And enjoyed taking family and friends to games with him.
David was a God-fearing man who was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and later converted to Catholicism as an adult. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and School was a second home to him and his family. Every Sunday he could be found sitting in the front pew of the Church. He served on the Knights of Columbus where he was a 4th degree knight. On Friday nights, he spent the evening playing Church bingo with his fellow parishioners. Bingo was the highlight of his week and he always hoped for a win. He donated many of his winnings back to the Church.
He leaves behind his very heartbroken children, David Jr., Sarah (Joshua), Crystal, and Paris; his grandchildren, Ariel, Mikee, Christian, Braiden, Hailee, Joshee, and Grace; his siblings, M.J. (Lynda), Charles, Kathy (Scott), Jeffery (Lisa), Steven (Dawn), & Brett (Lori); his lifelong friend, Debra (aka: Stormy Weather); and more nieces and nephews than we can count. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mark J. Udy Jr. & Renetta Agnes Udy; his brother, Wayne; his sleeping grandson, Baby Udy-Holt; his nephews, Chucky, Jay, & Clint; and his best friend, Alberto.
A viewing and rosary will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4501 West 5215 South, Kearns from 9a-10a on Saturday, Nov 2nd and a Funeral Mass will directly follow from 10a-11a. He will be cremated and placed in his final resting place on Monday, Nov 4th at Valley View Memorial on 4335 West 4100 South at 12p. A luncheon celebration in honor of David's life will be held at 12p at the Cultural Hall & Kitchen on 1223 East 7800 South. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis Xavier Church & School in his honor. Or just go enjoy your favorite treat in his memory.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis Xavier Church & School in his honor. Or just go enjoy your favorite treat in his memory.
The world was changed at the time of his birth and was again changed when he left this earth. He will be forever loved and missed!!!
"I love you, My Angel! Say your prayers." David Hopkins Udy Sr.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
