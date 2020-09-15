David J Raisor
1952 ~ 2020
David J Raisor died holding his sweetheart's hand on September 13, 2020 after a valiant 8 year battle with Lewy Body Disease and Parkinson's. He was 68 years old. Dave was born on June 10, 1952 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Jay and Nedra Payne Raisor. He is the oldest of their six children, JoAnn (deceased) (Bob) Lang, Susan Young, Julie (Mike) Beagley, Dan (Heather) Raisor, Carolyn (Todd) Richards, and while he was always protective of his siblings, he loved to tease them the way older brothers often do. Later, two younger siblings were added to his family, Rachael (Travis) Walker, Seth (Angie) Raisor.
After high school Dave attended Brigham Young University where he met the most beautiful girl he had ever seen. It was love at first sight and the two have been inseparable for nearly 50 years. Dave married Dianne Elizabeth Lambson on June 15, 1973 and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on March 21, 1975. Dave and Dianne were blessed with 7 beautiful children and their wonderful spouses, Dawn (Dan) Ramsey, Cami (Ryan) Greer, Cory (Crystal) Raisor, Jeff (Trynda) Raisor, Bryan (Krystal) Raisor, Laura Romero, and Cheryl (Mike) Evans. They have 26 grandchildren and their first great grandchild, all of whom they love more than anything. After Laura died in 2013, Dave and Dianne obtained custody of her two children and have loved and raised them as their own ever since.
Dave was a proud Eagle Scout who spent many years as a leader and mentor to the boys in his troops. He also served as a Chaplain for the Salt Lake City Police Department and as a missionary with his wife at the women's correctional facility as part of the Salt Lake Inner City Mission. He spent his 42 year career working at Henderson Wheel and Warehouse where he served as General Sales Manager for many years. He loved coaching his kids in soccer and spending countless hours cheering for his grandchildren as they competed in swim meets, football, baseball and soccer games.
Above all else, Dave has always been a true disciple of Jesus Christ. He loved the gospel and held many leadership callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was the world's most faithful Friends of Scouting volunteer, but the calling he enjoyed most was serving as Bishop of his beloved Lake Ridge 9th Ward. As disease was taking away his capacity, he rejoiced knowing once he was freed from his body he would once again be able to get to work serving his Savior, Jesus Christ.
A public viewing will be held on Wednesday September 16, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7825 W Sharon Drive, Magna UT. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Thursday September 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a viewing that morning from 9:30 - 10:30 AM. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Interment following funeral services will be at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, UT. Funeral services will also be broadcast live. Visit www.valleyviewfh.com
for details.