David Jacob Westlind
1972 ~ 2019
David was born April 21, 1972 to Edith "Pickles" Strahl and Burton Westlind He passed away May 25, 2019 He is survived by his wife Julie "Barney" Westlind, 4 children David Jr, KasindraJean "Kassie", Summer, William "Billy", parents and brothers A viewing will be held at the LDS ward 7115 S. 3200 W. in West Jordan. Monday June 3, 2019 starting at 1000-1130, Funeral services following at noon. Burial to follow at the Utah Veteran's Cemetery 17111 S. 1700 W. Bluffdale Utah.
To view full obituary please see www.premierfuneral.com/obituaries.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 31 to June 1, 2019