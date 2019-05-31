Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Westland 7th Ward
7115 S. 3200 W.
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Westland 7th Ward
7115 S. 3200 W.
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Westlind
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Jacob Westlind


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Jacob Westlind Obituary
David Jacob Westlind
1972 ~ 2019
David was born April 21, 1972 to Edith "Pickles" Strahl and Burton Westlind He passed away May 25, 2019 He is survived by his wife Julie "Barney" Westlind, 4 children David Jr, KasindraJean "Kassie", Summer, William "Billy", parents and brothers A viewing will be held at the LDS ward 7115 S. 3200 W. in West Jordan. Monday June 3, 2019 starting at 1000-1130, Funeral services following at noon. Burial to follow at the Utah Veteran's Cemetery 17111 S. 1700 W. Bluffdale Utah.
To view full obituary please see www.premierfuneral.com/obituaries.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 31 to June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.