Leavitt's Mortuary
836 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
(801) 394-5556
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Leavitt's Mortuary
836 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Leavitt's Mortuary
836 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
David James Chatlin


1966 - 2020
David James Chatlin Obituary
David James Chatlin
Aug 22, 1966 ~ Feb 23, 2020
David James Chatlin, 53, passed away on February 23, 2020 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born on August 22, 1966 in Ogden, Utah, to James W. Chatlin and Judith Lewis McNally. Dave was raised in North Ogden and graduated from Weber High School. He was previously married to Denise Cordova and had two children.
Dave loved fishing, golfing, camping and the outdoors. We will miss his generous spirit and his love for his family.
David is survived by his parents, James W. Chatlin and Judith L. McNally; his children, Austin J. Chatlin (Katrina) and Chloe Chatlin-Dryman (Zac); grandson Niko; granddaughter Delia Marie; and sister Holly C. Lake (Brian).
While Dave struggled with mental illness during his later years, family and friends will remember his positive impact for a lifetime. Several times through the years, Dave took the brave step of asking for help. We encourage anyone who is struggling with mental illness to know that help is available, despite how difficult it might be to ask.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in David's memory to the Huntsman Mental Health Institute.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St., Ogden, UT 84403.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020
