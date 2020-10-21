David James Mortimer

1959 - 2020

David James Mortimer, 60, passed away October 17, 2020, in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

David was born November 21, 1959, in Salt Lake City to Wm. James (Jim) and Paula Ann Deline Mortimer. He graduated from Brighton High School in 1978 and served in the France Paris Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1979 to 1981. He was a gifted salesman for several companies during his career, thanks in large part to his natural ability to make an instant connection with others. David also cherished being around children as a father, grandfather, and uncle.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest brother, Jeff. He is survived by his brothers Greg (Rebeca), Brad, and Jimmy (Libby); his sisters Judy Hut (John) and Jennie Burt (Steve); the mother of his children, Shelley Kay Ferguson Mortimer; his children David "Sparky" (Holly), Daniel (Alyssa), and Ashley VanYperen (Morgan); and his five grandchildren: Austin, Olivia, Ellie, Clark, and James.

A private funeral service for family will be held Saturday, October 24, at 10 a.m. at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.), with a public viewing taking place one hour prior at the same location. Later that day, David will be interred at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery in Cottonwood Heights.



