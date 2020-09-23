1938 ~ 2020
Passed away Sunday September 20, 2020, at home surrounded by family from a rapid onset of liver cancer.
Born December 9, 1938 to Ralph and Ruth Chisholm. He was one of 4 boys and was raised in Holladay, a city he spent his whole life in, living and serving. He married Norma Jean Wynder on June 24, 1966 and raised 5 daughters. He was a director of systems development at Questar Corp for 35 years and Secretary/Treasurer of Big Cottonwood Tanner Ditch Co. for 12 years. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings.
He is survived by; his three brothers; Don, Wayne and Robert, his wife and daughters: Heather (Dyke) Simmons, Bonnie (Eric) Parker, Brooke (Steve) Lemburg, Amber (J. Jared) Cooley, Kathleen Chisholm (Fiancé R. Adam Potts), twelve grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.
Funeral service will be held Thursday September 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Cottonwood First Ward building. 5910 S. Highland Dr. Holladay, UT. A viewing will be held at that same location before the service from 11:30-12:45. In honor of Dave we ask that you volunteer, serve, love your neighbor and love the Lord. The family would like to thank the Cottonwood First ward for the many years of love and friendship.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.premierfuneral.com