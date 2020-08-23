David L. Holbrook
Mar 14, 1942 ~ Aug 17, 2020
David LeRoy Holbrook 78, died early morning August 17, 2020. David was a proud veteran who caught the Covid 19 virus, while residing at the Salt Lake Veterans Home, but lived valiantly through it. He had been recovered for three weeks, when he died of natural cases the result of old age. He was born March 14, 1942, to John LeRoy and Phyllis Hodgson Holbrook in Ogden, Utah. He went to Polk School and then to Ogden High School, graduating in 1960. He was also proud to be the grandson of the famous architect Leslie Hodgson who designed Ogden High.
David served in the Army, attached to the Marines, in Viet Nam. He did fire direction control for his Artillery Unit and was stationed one mile from the DMZ, where he came in contact with Agent Orange.
He attended Weber College majoring in Math and Physics and then received a masters of Engineering from Utah State. He was the Chief Safety Engineer for the VA in various places such as Helena, Montana; California; Chicago and Wisconsin and he eventually landed back in Utah at the Salt Lake VA. When he retired from the VA he had many good times selling real estate.
We traveled widely, both on cruises to Asia, Africa, Alaska and Australia, and on car trips through Europe, driving over the Alps. But David's favorite place was Yellowstone. It had been a family yearly tradition for David and his father to be at the Yellowstone River on the first day of fishing season. They drove all night to arrive at the river at dawn, so they could march into the river with their fly fishing rods at 5 am. And he saved the entire month of October for deer hunting. Nothing could interfere with that, not even football games.
He was very handy with the hammer and nail and enjoyed carpentry projects, building decks, arbors and gazebos.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Taylor, his sister Tena, and children Nate, Heidi, Nicolett, Zachary, and Victoria as well as many grandchildren. He is also survived by stepchildren Romy and Melissa and three furry friends, Darwin, Cecily, and Emmeline. David was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Les and Stan.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the VA Nursing Home for their loving care and for helping him live through Covid. We also wish to thank Bristol Hospice.
A wake in David's honor will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, the family is asking for friends to arrive from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm and welcome family from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The courtesy of wearing a mask is requested. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
.
In lieu of flowers consider donations to be may made to Nature Conservancy, 550 E. South Temple, SLC 84102 or Trout Unlimited, 265 W. 1500 N, Vernal, Utah 84078.