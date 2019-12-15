|
October 10, 1945 -
December 7, 2019
Our beloved son, brother, husband and friend left this life peacefully of an apparent heart attack in his Tucson, Arizona home. In addition to his bereaved siblings, he leaves behind an innumerable multitude of friends.
Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, Dave graduated from South High School in 1963. In 1968 he graduated from the University of Utah with degrees in linguistics and business administration. He then embarked upon a long and successful career in banking and finance, including employment with Jones Intercable in Denver, Colorado and banking and property investment firms in Orange County, California. His most memorable career was with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. at Wells Fargo Center in Salt Lake City, from which he retired in 2012.
In 2004 Dave married his long-time partner Robert Capener, with whom he spent almost fifty years. After his retirement, they moved to Tucson, Arizona. Robert and Dave loved traveling, and enjoyed repeated trips to Hawaii, Europe and Mexico. They hosted many memorable dinners and parties at their homes in Salt Lake City and Tucson, where their guests enjoyed sumptuous meals exhibiting Robert's culinary skills.
Dave was a voracious reader and eloquent writer who kept a daily journal for many years and made frequent comments in opinion columns in newspapers in California, Utah and Arizona. He was especially known for his people skills and his expertise as an event planner. He was president of Homeowners Associations in California and Arizona.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents William E. and Glenda L. Kuhn of Salt Lake City, his beloved husband Robert Capener, and many extended members of Robert's family. He is survived by his loving sister Petrea L. Kuhn of Salt Lake City and his brother Eldon D. Kuhn of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, his friends Mike and Jeff and Rick and Chuck, as well as a veritable multitude of other friends too numerous to name. Everyone who knew Dave loved him.
A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-6:30 at the Pueblo Villa clubhouse in Tucson. A similar celebration will be held in Salt Lake City at a place and date to be announced later.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019