1970 ~ 2020
David Lance Collins, beloved partner, son, brother and friend, passed away 16 February 2020. Lance was born 4 August 1970 to Sharon Murphy and James Earl Collins, in Amarillo, Texas.
Lance was funny, loving, accepting, caring and gregarious.
Survived by his partner, Roy Spanton of 23 years; mother, Sharon and many friends who all loved him and will miss him. Preceded in death by his father, James and son, Stevan Chambers.
The family thanks all those who took care of Lance at Huntsman Cancer Hospital.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 8th, from 3 - 5 pm at Premier Funeral Services, 67 E. 8000 So. Midvale.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Huntsman Cancer Hospital or to your favorite animal charity.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020