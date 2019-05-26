Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Madison Jr. High School
134 Madison Ave
Rexburg, ID
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Madison Jr. High School
134 Madison Ave
Rexburg, ID
David Layne Dearden


David Layne Dearden Obituary
In Loving Memory
David Layne Dearden, 50, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away, February 12th, 2019, from complications from 31 years of quadriplegia.
A Celebration of David's life will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 8th, 2019, at the Madison Jr. High School, 134 Madison Ave in Rexburg, Idaho. Please dress casual, we invite everyone to wear something whimsical, quirky, some may think your odd type of shirt…David will like that.
Please make memorial donations to Duo Assistance Dogs. 10955 Linpage Place, St. Louis, MO 63132.
https://duodogs.org/get-involved/individual-gifts/.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 26, 2019
