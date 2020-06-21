David Lindsay Smith
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David L. Smith
1962 ~ 2020
David Lindsay Smith, age 58, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends in his West Valley home. Dave was the youngest of seven siblings, born to Frank and Mollie Smith.
Preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and three grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Jamie; his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; along with siblings, nieces, nephews, and many close friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, 22nd of June, from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at his home in West Valley. In accordance with Dave's wishes, his cremated remains will be scattered at a favorite four wheeling location. Please visit larkincares.com for further information and online condolences. Have a nice day.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
at his home in West Valley
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 20, 2020
I am going to miss you more than you will know. You had such a great positive attitude and was so strong even in the face of you went through. I am so blessed to have known you and Jamie! RIP
Laura Burton
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved