1939 ~ 2020
If you listen closely, you might hear stark percussion, synthetic sounds, and distorted musical loops.
That's the sound of David soaking up the pulse and rhythm of a favorite song.
Our father, David Lloyd Catron, 81, experienced sudden cardiac arrest and died peacefully on August 24, 2020. David led an exceptionally varied life.
He had three careers of about equal length: college professor, book publisher, and financial advisor. David remarked the career changes were driven primarily by boredom, not implying dissatisfaction with his many accomplishments, but simply by the realization he had done all he could, and it was time to move on when it stopped being fun. David enjoyed a range of experiences and prided himself on his willingness to venture into the unknown. His wife, Anita, and his daughters, Stephanie and Ruth, were constant companions in his journey.
From an early age, he delighted in reading. He loved learning, often for its own sake. We regularly remarked that dad was always studying for something, and indeed he could have placed extensive honorifics before and initials after his name as proof. The learning and skills in which he took most pleasure and pride came from self-study. As children, when we asked him the definition of a word, he replied, "Look it up!" and pointed to the colossal Random House dictionary perched on a podium in our home. Truth was he knew nearly all definitions; that ability earned him the nickname "Dr. Lexicon". Toward the end of his life, however, he wondered if he had been too self-absorbed, and he began to try to reach out to others through service to church and non-profits.
David relished wildly diverse music - from classical music to Meatloaf to Erasure. We remember listening to ABBA, which played from a portable cassette player that sat on our car's vinyl bench seat as he drove us to elementary school. No one was more surprised than us when David became a zealous fan of Industrial Music during our high school years. At our request, he listened to the pulsing bass, shatter glass guitar, and synthetic sounds through tethered headphones (which extended 10 feet) because the noise was too harsh for his adolescent daughters.
David experienced and enjoyed his existence in extremes - both in the material world for the first 65 years of his life (education, fine clothing, income, status, and ambition to succeed) and during the last 16 years, where he deliberately embraced a simple life with no wealth and few possessions, choosing to serve the destitute in Brazil and California.
David's final two-and-a-half-year adventure was in Honolulu, Hawai'i, where in partnership with Wallyhouse Catholic Worker at St. Elizabeth's Church, time, care, and love were devoted to aiding the houseless and the hungry by distributing food and washing their laundry, among other services. David recently said, "My body and mind are declining, but I'm glad if I can offer anything. The alternative is to lay down somewhere and die. I'd rather die on my feet."
As David's health began to fail due to Parkinson's disease and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, he was grateful for the excellent healthcare available to him due to his years served in the United States Armed Forces.
David was born June 18, 1939, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the eldest of two children of Lloyd Fullenwider Catron and Harriet Rebecca Divet Carlson. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Susan Traul.
He spent his childhood in Akron, Ohio, and graduated high school from Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts. He received an undergraduate degree in Spanish from the University of Michigan, a Master's degree from Middlebury College in Vermont and a Ph.D. in Romance Languages from the University of Michigan.
David married Antoinette Lucille Ranoldo on October 10, 1964 and seven years later, welcomed their daughter Stephanie into the world, followed by Ruth two years later.
David is remembered by us, his daughters Stephanie (Mike) Orfanakis and Ruth (Nate) Hadlock; his four grandchildren: Emilie and Nick Orfanakis; Cate and Sloane Hadlock; and former wife Anita Catron Miner. He also leaves behind his 16-year partner Barbara Bennett, two nephews Donald and David Traul, and scores of people he has impacted throughout his life.
We wish to thank all the communities who contributed to David's life: The Third Order of the Society of St. Francis and Catholic Worker in the United States and Brazil; and Wallyhouse Catholic Worker and St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church in Honolulu, Hawai'i. We love and miss you, Dad! Cheers to an eternity of enjoying music.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Wallyhouse (stelizabeth720.org/wallyhouse
) or the Third Order of the Society of St. Francis (tssf.org
).