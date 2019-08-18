|
|
1945 ~ 2019
West Jordan, UT-Our beloved Lloyd - husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle returned to our Lord Jesus Christ on August 14, 2019. Lloyd was born July 8, 1945, to David and Beth Gundersen. He married his true love, Joyce Turner on July 7, 1964, and they spent 55 wonderful years together. Theirs is a deep and abiding love. Father of five children, Lloyd was a true family man who liked nothing more than being with his precious, treasured few. Provider, protector, teacher, partner, and brother, Lloyd was our anchor and our solace. He passed in one of his favorite places in the presence of his life-long friend, his cherished brother Robert. Bless you and thank you, Dad. May you kneel at the feet of our Lord and learn from Him as you so yearned to do. Forever loved. Forever missed. Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Whitney. He is survived by wife Joyce; children: Michael, Casey (Christine), Melissa (Michael) Gallegos, Nancy (Bryan) Zuck; his many grandchildren: Meagan, Christopher, Sage, Bodhi, Alexis, Aimee, Zachary, Joshua, Tiffany, Natalie, Jake, Allison, Jocelyn, Charles, and Connor; his great-grandchild Bryson; his siblings, and his sweet Aunt Carol. A Memorial Service will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 with a friends and family gathering beginning at 10:00 AM.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019