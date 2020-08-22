David L. Nicponski
1955 - 2020
David Loe Nicponski passed away peacefully surrounded by his family August 19, 2020, in Murray, Utah, at 64. He was born to Henry Nicponski and Mariel Rose on December 12, 1955 in Salt Lake City, Utah. One of Dave's biggest mentors, Uncle Bernie, inspired Dave to attend college. He graduated Snow College in 1976 and Westminster in 1980 with a Bachelors in Economic and History. During this time, he was a member of the Salt Lake City Police Department. Upon graduating, he earned a job at Hercules/ATK where he worked in public relations until he retired in 2006.
During his life he had a highly successful business, David Nicponski & Assoc. where he worked with various organizations as a lobbyist and worked on multiple local/national campaigns. Additionally, he served on the Murray City Council for two terms. David was a man that loved traveling with family, especially cruises, and was an avid gun/coin collector. Most of all he loved his family. Geri was the love of his life.
Dave was survived by wife Geri. daughters Amie Jo (Josh), Erica (Garett), Samantha (Scot), and Elizabeth, grandchildren Jaydn, Carson, Lyncoln, and Jaxon, mother Mariel, stepmother Vivian, brothers Steven (Nan), Kerry, Jon and sister Becky (Scott). Preceded in death by father Henry Nicponski and uncle Bernie Rose.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 6-8pm at Larkin Sunset Garden, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy Utah. Graveside services will be held at 10am on Tuesday morning at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Please share a memory of Dave for his family at larkincares.com
.