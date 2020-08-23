I really admired Dave. I had a Spanish class with Him in junior high. He was so much fun! He could manipulate our Spanish teacher, Miss Margetts, into talking about herself so we didn’t have to have homework. He was one of the “cool” guys but he was kind and generous to all, especially those who had to struggle. What a great sense of humor - and smart! He’s someone I wish I knew better. A fine man - I hope his family finds peace in his passing. I only knew Dave and Steve of the Nicponski clan, and I’m lucky to know them.

Becky Bruggeman

Classmate