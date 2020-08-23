1/1
David Loe Nicponski
David L. Nicponski
1955 - 2020
David Loe Nicponski passed away peacefully surrounded by his family August 19, 2020, in Murray, Utah, at 64. He was born to Henry Nicponski and Mariel Rose on December 20, 1955 in Salt Lake City, Utah. One of Dave's biggest mentors, Uncle Bernie, inspired Dave to attend college. He graduated Snow College in 1976 and Westminster in 1980 with a Bachelors in Economic and History. During this time, he was a member of the Salt Lake City Police Department. Upon graduating, he earned a job at Hercules/ATK where he worked in public relations until he retired in 2006.
During his life he had a highly successful business, David Nicponski & Assoc. where he worked with various organizations as a lobbyist and worked on multiple local/national campaigns. Additionally, he served on the Murray City Council for two terms. David was a man that loved traveling with family, especially cruises, and was an avid gun/coin collector. Most of all he loved his family. Geri was the love of his life.
Dave was survived by wife Geri. daughters Amie Jo (Josh), Erica (Garett), Samantha (Scot), and Elizabeth, grandchildren Jaydn, Carson, Lyncoln, and Jaxon, mother Mariel, stepmother Vivian, brothers Steven (Nan), Kerry, Jon and sister Becky (Scott). Preceded in death by father Henry Nicponski and uncle Bernie Rose.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 6-8pm at Larkin Sunset Garden, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy Utah. Graveside services will be held at 10am on Tuesday morning at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Please share a favorite memory of Dave for his family at larkincares.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
AUG
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
August 22, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of David's passing and I know Chase it too. I have some very fond memories of Dave, Geri and the girl's. I know he gave it a good fight and miss be sorely missed. Rest in peace David. Sending lots of love to all of you. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Lisa Nicponski
August 22, 2020
Dave was a great guy. Spent a lot time together from elementary school to Skyline high. Played football and baseball together. Life is too short, we’ll miss you.
Rick Jensen
Friend
August 22, 2020
Geri
So sorry to hear about your husband. Sending prayers and love wri you and your family at this time.
Michelle (Beal) Wright
Friend
August 22, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Glenn H Crane
August 22, 2020
Dave was a wonderful friend, superb athlete and all around fun guy. I met him in jr. high and we were great friends all through high school and remained friends through our working lives. He will be missed by all who knew him. He touched may peoples lives.
Jim Strout
Friend
August 22, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Coralee Nickel
August 22, 2020
I really admired Dave. I had a Spanish class with Him in junior high. He was so much fun! He could manipulate our Spanish teacher, Miss Margetts, into talking about herself so we didn’t have to have homework. He was one of the “cool” guys but he was kind and generous to all, especially those who had to struggle. What a great sense of humor - and smart! He’s someone I wish I knew better. A fine man - I hope his family finds peace in his passing. I only knew Dave and Steve of the Nicponski clan, and I’m lucky to know them.
Becky Bruggeman
Classmate
August 21, 2020
Great guy
Mike vincent
Classmate
