Graveside service
Private
Bountiful City Cemetery
David Lyall Gardner


1951 - 2020
David Lyall Gardner Obituary
David Lyall Gardner passed away April 2, 2020 in Layton, Utah of complications related to pancreatic cancer. David was born November 9, 1951 in Eugene, Oregon to Ruth Elaine Muir and Lyall Jarvis Gardner. He married Anel Lee Anderson on January 2, 1975 in the Salt Lake Temple. David and Anel are the parents of four children.
David graduated from Olympus High School and received his bachelor's degree in Physical Education from the University of Utah. He ran track for the University of Utah and coached the women's team for two years. He also coached the Bountiful Lightning, a youth summer track program. He enjoyed working for many years at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Iomega, and Cloud Peak Energy. He was a member of the Utah National Guard for over eight years.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Spain mission. He enjoyed playing the violin, listening to classical music and sports.
David is survived by: his wife, Anel; daughter, Danielle Gardner of Fairbanks, AK; son, Robert (Jeri) Gardner of Woods Cross; son, Benjamin (Becca) Gardner of Utah; daughter, Alisha (Bridger) Ashton of Spring, TX; 11 grandchildren (Sydney, Cali, Mitchell, McKenna, Liam, Logan and Ruby Gardner and Carson, Hailey, London and Beckham Ashton); sister, Barbara (Douglas) Townsend; brother, Paul (Kimberly) Gardner; sister, Elizabeth (Lyndon) Ricks; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and is preceded in death by his parents.
Private family graveside services will be held at Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020
