Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Skillen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Mahoney Skillen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Mahoney Skillen Obituary
1968 ~ 2020
On Monday, January 6, 2020, David Mahoney Skillen, passed away at age 51. David was born on March 5, 1968 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Jim and Irene Schoppe Skillen. David had a passion for plumbing, which was his profession for 30 years. He also loved to watch movies. He was known for his gentle and shy nature, his desire to help other workmates and his kind and compassionate spirit. David is preceded in death by his father, Jim, his mother, Irene and his sister Winnie.
To those that knew him, his innocent and gentle spirit will leave a lifetime sense of loss.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -