David Martin Hoggan
1938 - 2020
David Martin Hoggan was released from this world on April 16, 2020, encircled by his loving family. He will long be remembered for his love of family, adventurous spirit, kind service to others, and his keen sense of humor. David was born in Salt Lake City, Utah February 16, 1938, the son of Martin "Brick" Hoggan and Lorna Brown Hoggan. He graduated from West High School and enjoyed participating in student government there. In 1960, he married his sweetheart, Alta Jo Harrington aka "Tootsie" in Memory Grove, later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. He attended the University of Utah and served his country in the Military. As David and Alta Jo's family began, David's employment with Volkswagen took them to wonderful places throughout the Northwest like Tacoma WA, Pendleton OR, Missoula MT, Boise and Twin Falls ID, eventually returning home to Salt Lake, where each place left a mark on their marriage and family life. In his free time, he could be found playing in the red rocks and sand of southern Utah, his favorites were Arches and Zion, listening to and enjoying all genres of music, going for walks at the "U" campus and washing and shining his latest car. David excelled at athletics growing up and that carried over to him supporting his children and grandchildren in their ballgames, dance performances and talents. He served as President over the Olympus Ute Conference football league and enjoyed volunteering with the youth. He had a tremendous love for his family and for the gospel of Jesus Christ and had the opportunity to serve in many capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was humble, honest, kind and charitable to all around him. He was the epitome of a good friend. He is survived by Alta Jo, his long-time loving, eternal companion of 59 years, his brother, James Hoggan(Diane), sister-in-law Linda Knudsen(Ren), and his seven children: Stacey Jo Yagi (Randy), Hilarie Ann Robinson (Don), Alexander Martin Hoggan(Suzanne), David Kearney Hoggan(Paula), Melissa Lynn Blackham(Michael), James Patrick Hoggan (Lindie), and Thomas Lanark Hoggan (Rebecca), as well as 23 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A viewing will be held Thursday, April 23rd at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E South Temple starting at 2pm. Due to Covid-19, viewing will be by appointment only, call 801-259-6116 to schedule. A private graveside Interment will take place at the Salt Lake City Cemetery April 24th at 11:00. In David's memory, we ask that you get comfortable, sit down and watch a good Western movie, preferably one with John Wayne!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020