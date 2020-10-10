1980 ~ 2020

With deepest sorrow, we announce that David Michael Gridley, 40, left this life on October 7, 2020. He was born September 21, 1980 in Jerusalem, Israel, to Thomas Calvert Gridley and Carla Rae Brown Gridley. He lived in Salt Lake City.

David lit up the room and was the life of every gathering. He loved adventure, travel, games, sports, spending time with his family, making us laugh, and experiencing life fully. He spent much of his time on the slopes with his snowboard, both competitively and recreationally, and was known for his versatile athletic ability in a wide variety of sports and other activities. He had a knack for languages, spoke Mandarin fluently, and enjoyed surprising those he encountered from other countries with a phrase or two in their native tongue. He loved his children deeply and was intensely proud of them. His humor, energy, wit, intelligence, friendship, generosity, and boundless love will be sorely missed.

David is survived by his wife Kathy Mounarath Gridley, children Mika Louie and Kaison Louie, mother Carla Weston, siblings Steven Gridley and Deborah Anthony, as well as many extended family members.

A small graveside gathering will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13th at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary in Salt Lake City.



