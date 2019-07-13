Home

David Michael Mann


1961 - 2019
David Michael Mann Obituary
David Michael Mann
1961 ~ 2019
David Michael Mann, born January 31, 1961 to Ronald D. and Carol Anderson Mann in Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away July 7, 2019, after the battle of his life, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Millcreek Stake Center, 4220 Jeannine Dr (420 E). A viewing will be held at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State, Midvale, Monday, July 15, from 6-8 pm and Tuesday at the church from 10:45-11:45 am. Interment, Murray City Cemetery. For detailed obituary visit www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 13 to July 14, 2019
