David Mu
1948 ~ 2020
David Mu, 71, passed away on October 10, 2020, of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in Salt Lake City, Utah.
David was born in Tainan, Taiwan on December 9, 1948, to Te-Shu and Lena Mu. He was the third of four children and had an adventurous childhood. In his youth, David was notoriously excellent academically and in mischief.
He received a Bachelor's Degree in Architecture from Chung Yuan University and a Masters and Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from Brigham Young University. In 1973, David met Susan Chen at BYU. They married the next year and were later sealed in the temple in 1986 along with their children. Following David's graduation, he and Rheinhardt Bsumek established and operated Bsumek Mu & Associates, a structural engineering and consulting firm, for over 30 years. A few of his most memorable projects include the Winter Olympic Village housing and cafeteria on the University of Utah campus, Entrada Golf Course Clubhouse, Park City High School, and a private residence featured in Architectural Digest. Once retired, David and Susan served an LDS mission in Sacramento, CA. David was an active and dedicated member of his church and eagerly served in numerous capacities.
David was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was an extensive reader, an avid swimmer, and a collector of bad jokes. He loved animals and nature, meeting new people, and traveling the world. His favorite things in life were spending time with his grandchildren, listening to NPR, going on walks, and looking for a good lunch special.
David was preceded in death by his parents and older brother. He is survived by his wife Susan; two daughters, Lisa (Jason) Stebbing Salt Lake City, UT, and Stephanie (Mihir) Bhayani Chicago, IL; his five grandchildren Hannah Mei, Brandon David, Parker Cade, and Griffin Jason Stebbing, and Sloan Anokhi Bhayani; brother Jacob and sister Anna; nephew Albert and niece Raina.
Private funeral services will be held for the family. A social distanced graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Larkin Sunset Gardens at 12:15 PM. The address is 1950 E. 10600 S., Sandy. A virtual meeting will be held in his honor, please contact davidslc48@gmail.com for the link request. In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor David are invited to donate in his name to NPR Utah Kuer 90.1.
NPR Donations: http://kuer.org/memorialgiving
Online condolences may be shared at www.larkincares.com