David Myron Bown
1941 - 2020
David Myron Bown, prominent Utah attorney, passed away suddenly on August 29, 2020 in St. George, Utah where he and his wife, Jolie, had recently retired. By all accounts, he died as planned with a chiseled-on smile and a better-than-average looking corpse. "Enjoy life while you can," he often mused, "because you can't pull a U-Haul with your hearse." Through and through, Dave Bown was a man of simple but earnest pleasures-family, sports, politics, and the law. Rarely will you meet a more passionate champion for racial equality, gender equality, and basic human rights.
Dave was a big man (6 foot 4 inches/250+ pounds) with an ebullient laugh that literally shook the rafters when he got on a comedic roll. He was a criminal defense attorney by trade and an ardent linksman by every other measure. Golf was his passion, his drive, his preferred means of escape and, according to his drinking pals, his secret temptress as well. He was an unwavering realist when it came to grinding out of sand traps and scrambling to save par. He lived enough life (and represented enough felons) to know that screwing the pooch is inevitable, that bad holes can generally be salvaged, that most of life's hazards are eminently survivable so long as you play fair.
Dave was born in Springville, Utah on September 18, 1941 to Myron "Bud" Smoot Bown and Ferl Nielsen Bown. His sister, Emma Jo, and brother, Gregory, soon followed. They were a homespun railroad family with big city ambitions that eventually drew them to Salt Lake City. It was there, in 1966, that Dave married Marcia McBride and they became the proud parents of two sons, Jeffrey David and Andrew "Andy" Bown. Years later, despite mostly happy times, Dave and Marcia divorced and Dave married Jolie Cavin. They enjoyed thirty-one wonderful years-trusted Yorkies by their side-golfing and loudly cheering Utah sports.
Dave was well known in Utah athletics. He was first team all-state in football and basketball at Milford High School. He briefly played collegiate football at BYU before transferring to the University of Utah to obtain his Juris Doctorate law degree in 1967 where he was also a proud member of the Sigma Nu fraternity.
Later, as his private legal practice steadily grew, he was a hands-on father who encouraged both sons to excel in school, at sports, and to "follow their bliss" wherever it led. On any given Sunday, you could routinely find Dave, Jeff, and Andy at Bonneville Golf Course shagging balls, putting "stymie" for dimes, or playing eighteen holes past dark. The three spent many fall weekends together high in the Milford mountains hunting deer to the wispy strains of Willie Nelson, AM radio ballgames, then, when lunchtime arrived, they wolfed down Lucille Hardy's delicious munchies on the tailgate. They particularly enjoyed huddling around the communal campfire spinning overblown fish stories with Dave's two best friends, Wayne Hardy, Denny Belliston, and their fun-loving families. "Nothing is good or bad," Dave regularly advised anybody who'd listen. "Just depends how you look at it."
For a number of years, Dave worked for the Salt Lake Legal Defenders, delivered the pre-release "Scared Straight" speech at the Utah State Prison, and practiced law downtown at 39 Exchange Place with various legal eagles such as John O'Connell, Robert Stansfield, Gil Athay, Ron Yengich, and Robert Van Sciver. He was widely respected by judges, clerks, and bailiffs alike.
Dave is survived by his wife, Jolie, his brother, Gregory (Margaret) Bown, his sister, Emma Jo Edwards, his sons, Jeffrey Bown (ex-wife Tran) and Andrew (Naomi) Bown, his two stepsons, Nathan (Andrea) Wood, Scott (Traci) Wood, his twelve grandchildren, Beau, Brooke, Brandon, Asia, India, Bodhi, Dannishia, Hannah, Connor, Brayden, Brylee, Brenna, and one great grandchild, Tayzek.
In the final analysis, David M. Bown was uniquely admired, deeply loved, and will be sorely missed. Given the Covid-19 pandemic, in lieu of a group service, Jeff and Andy will soon embark on a celebratory road trip to scatter Dave's ashes over his favorite outdoor spots. They look forward to sharing his colorful life stories with cherished family members and friends along the route.
Please share your fondest "Dave" memories online and remember to vote early this fall: https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/david-bown-obituary?pid=196736052

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 5, 2020
I was a schoolmate of Dave’s back in the 1950s. We played on Milford the football team and enjoyed many hours of practice and games. He was a great football and basketball player. He was usually lined up against me during football scrimmages and we had fun seeing who could outdo the other. If I remember right he also went to boys state and the all state recognition dinners in SLC for football and basketball. It was pretty cool to have a kid from small town Milford be a first string all stater in football and basketball.
My sincerest condolences to his family.
Jack rollins
Friend
September 5, 2020
What a great man! I am so sad to hear of his passing. Andy, my condolences go out to you and your family at this time. May God continue to bless you all.
Love,
Cori Coleman Price
Cori Price
Friend
September 4, 2020
Andy Knew your Dad from the U and the Sima Nu house. So sorry to hear of his passing-Be proud of him.
Clark Parkinson
Friend
September 4, 2020
Jolie, Jeff, Andy and family,

Andy is what I consider one of my best friends on this earth. His father, Dave was always straight forward with me both as a young man and a man. He influenced my life greatly. He helped me get back on track in my life on more than one occasion. He always was there to talk, counsel, debate, or just shoot the sh..! ( I should mention, I never won 1 debate!) My wife, kids & I were invited to Dave's home many times. In fact, He & Jolie fed hundreds of pre-game meals to many...many football fans. Whether you were a Ute fan or from another school you were always welcome in their home. My kids will never forget the pre-game meals and love felt! It was a family ritual that they/we had for my children's entire lives. They send their love as well as my wife, Tiffany. So thank you guys, you are loved!


Dave, I always enjoyed the conversations. You left a legacy brother. I hope you are free and young again in Paradise and rest. I will see you soon. No goodbyes just see ya's! Thanks for always being there!

Much love & respect always!
Aaron Held
Friend
September 4, 2020
Had good times riding horses with David and Jolly. And shooting targets at tews. A favorite shot in ldaho.
Bob Scarrow
September 4, 2020
It seems like a blink of an eye that 54 years ago on Sept. 3, Dave and I were married and had 2 wonderful sons who became the focus of our lives. He was a big guy with a big heart and I'm grateful that we remained friends and I was able to see him a few months ago in SLC and had phone calls often to catch up on family and life events. He will always have a place in my heart for the good times and memories we shared. Love to Jolie, Jeff, and Andy with losing a husband and father. RIP and you will be missed Dave!
Marcia Bown Peterson
Family
September 4, 2020
Andy and Jeff,

I'm sorry to hear that your wonderful dad has passed on. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers at this sad and difficult time.
Wendie Hale
Classmate
September 3, 2020
I grew up with David and respected him very much. He did pro bono work for me and some of my children. He was a great friend and I respected him very much, When we were young we would go out in his green hornet and shoot a lot of rabits and varments. A great football player, I was more concerned about him running over me than anyone in front of me.
Craig Baxter
Classmate
