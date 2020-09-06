Jolie, Jeff, Andy and family,



Andy is what I consider one of my best friends on this earth. His father, Dave was always straight forward with me both as a young man and a man. He influenced my life greatly. He helped me get back on track in my life on more than one occasion. He always was there to talk, counsel, debate, or just shoot the sh..! ( I should mention, I never won 1 debate!) My wife, kids & I were invited to Dave's home many times. In fact, He & Jolie fed hundreds of pre-game meals to many...many football fans. Whether you were a Ute fan or from another school you were always welcome in their home. My kids will never forget the pre-game meals and love felt! It was a family ritual that they/we had for my children's entire lives. They send their love as well as my wife, Tiffany. So thank you guys, you are loved!





Dave, I always enjoyed the conversations. You left a legacy brother. I hope you are free and young again in Paradise and rest. I will see you soon. No goodbyes just see ya's! Thanks for always being there!



Much love & respect always!



Aaron Held

Friend