David Nephi Elsmore


1944 - 2019
David Nephi Elsmore Obituary
On August 4th, David Nephi Elsmore transcended into the great beyond and met his master. David was born August 14, 1944 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Nephi and Gertrude Elsmore. David had an extraordinary zest for life; enjoying the outdoors, remodeling, technology, traveling the world but most importantly, he enjoyed his family. David spent many years working for the Union Pacific Railroad and US Satellite making lifelong friends wherever he went. David was preceded in death by his late wife Peggy Elsmore and survived by his wife Bonnie Elsmore and children David T. Elsmore, Brett Elsmore (Ruby) and Stephanie Ortega (Kris). He loved all of his grandchildren, Lindsay, Alex, Bailey, Tanner and Korbin. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Many thanks to the Huntsman Cancer Center.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019
