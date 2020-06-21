David Peter Larson
1956 ~ 2020
David died after a short bout with cancer on June 19, 2020. David and Julie built a life filled with books, travel, jokes, art, music, tasty food, and murder mysteries. David was totally devoted to his family and a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who found great joy in caring for others. Please join us for a graveside service and dedication on Monday, June 22 at 11:00 am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT, 84106. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Utah Food Bank. Visit www.premierfuneral.com to share thoughts and memories.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.