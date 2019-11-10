|
|
David L. Purrington
1949 ~ 2019
West Jordan, UT-David L. Purrington returned to the loving arms of his Father in Heaven on November 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A viewing will be held in Dave's honor on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 11:45 AM with a graveside service to follow at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. A full obituary can be found at memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019