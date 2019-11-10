Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Purrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Purrington


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Purrington Obituary
David L. Purrington
1949 ~ 2019
West Jordan, UT-David L. Purrington returned to the loving arms of his Father in Heaven on November 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A viewing will be held in Dave's honor on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 11:45 AM with a graveside service to follow at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. A full obituary can be found at memorialutah.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -