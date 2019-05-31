|
|
David S. Cooper
1924-2019
West Point, Utah-David S. Cooper passed away May 29, 2019 in West Point, Utah. He was born August 19, 1924 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Walter L. Cooper and Mary Ricks Smellie. He attended South High School and after joined the United States Navy. David married Jacqueline Blackner on June 23, 1947.
Services for David will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City on June 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM with a viewing 1 hour prior. Visit wasatchlawn.com for a full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 31 to June 1, 2019