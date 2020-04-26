|
David V. Pack
1942-2020
David Pack passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. David was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 15, 1942.
David grew up in Emigration Canyon, graduated from Granite High School and attended the University of Utah. David served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era as a military police officer and was stationed in Germany.
He enjoyed his career with Fastener Engineering in Salt Lake, traveling to meet clients who became friends. David enjoyed sharing his love of fishing and hunting as an outdoor guide.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Lillian Pack, and his sister Lillian Griffiths. He is survived by his sister, Lynnda (Terry) Anthony, children David, Casey (Keith) and Whitney (Jordan), grandchildren Kayla, Hayden, Paige, Brooke, Penny, Kendra and Ryder.
An outdoor graveside service will be held Thursday, April 30 at 2 p.m., following social distancing guidelines, at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) in Sandy, Utah. Correspondence can be mailed to Larkin Sunset Gardens or sent electronically to thememories.com. Contact Larkin Sunset Gardens for virtual access to the service.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020