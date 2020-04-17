Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Resources
More Obituaries for David Trapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David W. Trapp


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David W. Trapp Obituary
David W. Trapp
1950~2020
David Warren Trapp was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Warren Weldon Trapp and Betty Rose (Harris) Trapp. Dave had a life filled with friends, many of which remained in contact since High School, (West High) and many family members.
Dave enjoyed many interests in his life, he was an avid hunter and reloaded his own bullets. He enjoyed fishing and boating and waterskiing with friends and family. He enjoyed skiing and attending sporting events played golf.
When Dave was 50 years old, he suffered an aortic aneurism and had a stroke in the hospital. With open heart surgery and therapy Dave left the hospital 30 days later and lived his life for 20 more years. Though he was disabled from the stroke he was able to work and live a productive life. Dave was able to meet his granddaughter Jordan and see her grow to be a young woman. David was a true salesman and worked at South East Furniture. He started in high school as a box burner and moved to delivery and then to Appliance and Electronics Sales manager. He then worked for ZCMI the main store Electronics and Appliances sales manager and moved into the buying division and was a Buyer.
After his stroke he was able to work for a short time at RC Willey before he retired. David is preceded in death by daughter Stephanie Lynn Trapp and survived by Jody David Trapp (son) and Jordan Elle Trapp (granddaughter).
Dave will be missed by family and friends alike.
Final Resting Place will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Due to the COVID19, we will not be doing a Celebration of life until restrictions are lifted.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -