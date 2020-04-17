|
David W. Trapp
1950~2020
David Warren Trapp was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Warren Weldon Trapp and Betty Rose (Harris) Trapp. Dave had a life filled with friends, many of which remained in contact since High School, (West High) and many family members.
Dave enjoyed many interests in his life, he was an avid hunter and reloaded his own bullets. He enjoyed fishing and boating and waterskiing with friends and family. He enjoyed skiing and attending sporting events played golf.
When Dave was 50 years old, he suffered an aortic aneurism and had a stroke in the hospital. With open heart surgery and therapy Dave left the hospital 30 days later and lived his life for 20 more years. Though he was disabled from the stroke he was able to work and live a productive life. Dave was able to meet his granddaughter Jordan and see her grow to be a young woman. David was a true salesman and worked at South East Furniture. He started in high school as a box burner and moved to delivery and then to Appliance and Electronics Sales manager. He then worked for ZCMI the main store Electronics and Appliances sales manager and moved into the buying division and was a Buyer.
After his stroke he was able to work for a short time at RC Willey before he retired. David is preceded in death by daughter Stephanie Lynn Trapp and survived by Jody David Trapp (son) and Jordan Elle Trapp (granddaughter).
Dave will be missed by family and friends alike.
Final Resting Place will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Due to the COVID19, we will not be doing a Celebration of life until restrictions are lifted.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020