David William Perrine
Nov 9, 1937 ~ Oct 12,2019
David William Perrine, peacefully left us on October 12, 2019, in St. George, UT, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born November 9, 1937, in Rahway, NJ to Harold William and Virginia Waters Perrine. His legacy will be defined by great love for family, his church, and exemplary service.
A fierce competitor, he was an avid sports enthusiast who taught his children to golf, snow and water ski, and play tennis. Many youth benefitted from his generous gifts of coaching. He loved to be on a boat, enjoying the ocean or a beautiful lake. He had a unique sense of humor.
Dave proudly served 8 years as a member of the Army National Guard and served every local community he lived in throughout his life as fireman, medic, Boy Scout leader, church volunteer, and volunteer in vital community organizations ranging from local governments, food pantries, senior centers, to CERT.
After some study of Engineering in college, his career spanned 5 decades in mining, process equipment and water treatment. However the profession he loved the most was the time he spent selling yachts.
Survivors are: treasured spouse of 42 years, Patricia Johnson Perrine; brother Don (Joanne); sons David, Raymond, James (Karyn), and Daniel Perrine; stepson Richard (Susan) Schwermer; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; one nephew; and mother of three of his sons, with whom he remained good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a dear nephew.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1:00pm at the Meadowlark 1st Ward LDS Chapel, 1167 S. 1700 E., Spanish Fork, UT. Interment will follow at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hunstman Cancer Foundation.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019