Dawn Marie Sears


1970 - 2020
Dawn Marie Sears Obituary
1970 ~ 2020
Dawn Marie Sears passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. After a long and courageous battle with cancer. Dawn was born on August 15, 1970 to Bud and Patty Sears (Marlar) in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dawn was a very spiritual person. Her purpose in life was helping others every chance she could. She loved being outdoors and enjoying the beauty all around her. Dawn was extremely talented and very creative. She had a very kind and compassionate spirit. When you became Dawn's friend, you were a forever friend.
Dawn is survived and will be missed by her soulmate/partner Daniel Farrimond. Her 3 beautiful daughters; Morgan (Tyson), Megan (Eusebio) and Mashayla (Marcelo). 7 grandchildren, whom she shared a very special bond with; Paxton, Cohlston, Emily, Sophia, Sycilia, Sebastian and Aaliyah. Her Grandmother Marie Mitchell; Sisters Danalynn (Daniel) and Dione (Bert). Several nieces and nephews.
We will be celebrating Dawn's life at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wiscombe Memorial.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 24, 2020
