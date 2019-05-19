Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Bicentennial Park Pavillion
530 East 8630 South
Sandy, UT
Dawna North Obituary
Dawna Jones North
1948 ~ 2019
In Loving Memory Dawna Jones North,Dawna passed through the veil Monday May 13, 2019. She was greeted by her parents Paul and Alice Jones, brother Tommy, and sister Janice.
She was born April 23, 1948 in Murray. She married Dennis North in the Salt Lake Temple in 1974. She is survived by her husband Dennis North her son Bryan North and her daughter Jennifer North and several family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday,May 22nd at 2:00 pm at the Bicentennial Park Pavillion, 530 East 8630 South, Sandy, Utah
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 19, 2019
