Dayle N. Mead
11/4/1938 - 7/24/2019
Dayle passed away after a valiant fight with lung cancer. Son of Alfred and Alta Mead. Dayle attended Olympus High School. Served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. Married Linda Nowlan with whom he had two beautiful children. Later divorced. Married the love of his life Nona Kirk Fox and gained five more beautiful children.
He was an accomplished wood carver, his masterpieces won numerous awards. Dayle loved his family and Bella the dog. He enjoyed guns, shooting and everything outdoors.
Survived by his wife of 45 years Nona; children Marcus (JaNeen) Fox, Jody Mead, Kathy (Craig) Lindsay, Ken Fox, Lane (Atchara) Mead, Kerri (Mike) Kellogg-Thomas; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and brother Dennis Mead. Preceded in death by his parents; son Kirk Fox; son-in-law Matt Kellogg; and grandson Tegan Thomas.
Friends are welcome to greet the family at a viewing on Wednesday, July 31st from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 28, 2019