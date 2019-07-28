Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dayle Mead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dayle N. Mead


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dayle N. Mead Obituary
Dayle N. Mead
11/4/1938 - 7/24/2019
Dayle passed away after a valiant fight with lung cancer. Son of Alfred and Alta Mead. Dayle attended Olympus High School. Served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. Married Linda Nowlan with whom he had two beautiful children. Later divorced. Married the love of his life Nona Kirk Fox and gained five more beautiful children.
He was an accomplished wood carver, his masterpieces won numerous awards. Dayle loved his family and Bella the dog. He enjoyed guns, shooting and everything outdoors.
Survived by his wife of 45 years Nona; children Marcus (JaNeen) Fox, Jody Mead, Kathy (Craig) Lindsay, Ken Fox, Lane (Atchara) Mead, Kerri (Mike) Kellogg-Thomas; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and brother Dennis Mead. Preceded in death by his parents; son Kirk Fox; son-in-law Matt Kellogg; and grandson Tegan Thomas.
Friends are welcome to greet the family at a viewing on Wednesday, July 31st from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dayle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now