Dean Arbert Pyper


1930 - 2019
Dean Arbert Pyper
1930 ~ 2019
On Thursday, August 15th, 2019 our father passed away peacefully in the comfort oF his own home only 5 months shy of what would have been his 90th birthday.
Born January 25, 1930 in Salt Lake City, UT to Moses A Pyper and Fern L Anchorstrand
He married Marilyn M Ridd on March 7th,1951. They had celebrated 65 years before her passing in August of 2016.
"Celebration of his Life" took place at the Pyper residence on August 24th.
He is survived by all 6 children: Laurie (Robert) Gallegos, Shelly Loomer, Darren Pyper, Julie (Jeff) Sanders, Shawn Pyper and Scott Pyper. 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife Marilyn in 2016, his parents, and 1 brother, Richard L Pyper of Montgomery, Alabama in 2018.
For condolences and full obituary please visit:
http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/murray/dean-arbert-pyper/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
