Dean Bowen Graham
September 29, 1931 -
August 21, 2020
Dean passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 21, 2020.
Dean Bowen Graham, 88, was born in Salt Lake City, to Leon H. Graham and Lilis Cox Graham.
Dean was active as a young boy. He was active in scouts and had a newspaper delivery route all through High School. He graduated from East High School.
When he was 21 years old, he met and married the love of his life, Sharlene (Sherri) Nelson. Together they shared 65 years of marriage. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1959. They had five children, five grandchildren and four great children.
Through his adult years, he worked for Coca Cola, then worked as a carpet layer for South East furniture and Granite furniture until he retired in 1988. After retiring, he worked for Guardsmark Security as a security guard for several years.
He loved archery and was skilled at only needing "One Arrow" to hit his mark. Thus, giving him the nickname "One Arrow." He was also an active member in the Mountainman of the Wasatch. He would travel teaching scouts buckskinning and black powder. He and mom had their own TeePee and regulary attended rendezvous.
He was a hard worker who devoted his whole life around being the best dad and husband he could be.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Sherri and their eldest son Ronald D. Graham. Survived by his children, Dave Graham ( Maggie), Brewton, Al; Doug Graham (Nancy), South Jordan, Ut; Julie Graham, Kearns, Ut; Paul Graham (Julia), Houston, Tx.
The family would like to thank Intermountain Home Care services, and Rocky Mountain Hunter Hollow Care Canter and Hospice for the love and care our dad received, and the support and care they extended to the family.
Funeral services will be on September 2, at 11:00 am, at Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State Street, Midvale UT, with a viewing one hour prior to the service. We are asking anyone in attendance to please wear a mask.
Graveside will be at South Jordan Cemetery, 10630 South 1050 West, South Jordan, UT. www.goffmortuary.com